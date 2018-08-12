Mexico U-20 squad faces devastating defeat versus England | 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ Highlights
Video Details
Mexico were up by one at the end of the first half, but England managed to come back and win the game. England are now off to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ quarter-finals.
