Josef Martinez one shy of breaking MLS record after netting two goals | 2018 MLS Highlights
Video Details
Josef Martinez is one goal away from breaking the single-season goalscoring record after scoring two goals against Toronto FC.
SPORTS ANNOUNCER: Great run-up, isn't it? It's Martinez, who goes away to his left. Now, Martinez. And it comes again. Martinez.
SPORTS ANNOUNCER 2: Josef Martinez. 26 goals and we are August 4.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices