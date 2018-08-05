Gianluca Busio makes match-winning assist in MLS debut | 2018 MLS Highlights
Video Details
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio assisted on the game winning goal on his debut against Houston Dynamo. After the match, the 16-year-old discussed the match and his key play on the night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices