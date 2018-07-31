Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss MLS All-Star game, but there will still be plenty of stars in Atlanta
Video Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 15 goals in 17 games are a large part of why he was voted to the MLS All-Star team. Watch him break down his debut MLS goal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices