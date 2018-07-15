FOX Sports’ Goal of the Day: France’s Kylian Mbappe scores a beauty for his squad’s fourth goal | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Kylian Mbappe scores a beautiful goal for France and secures the win over Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final. At only 19 years old, Mbappe is the youngest since Pele to score in a FIFA World Cup™.
