Alexi Lalas on Paul Pogba for France: ‘It was a wonderful tournament for him’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Alexi Lalas, Guus Hiddink, Kelly Smith, and Rob Stone discuss France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final. Paul Pogba scored the game winning goal for France, leading them to their second ever FIFA World Cup™ title after winning their first in 1998.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices