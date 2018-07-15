Alexi Lalas on Paul Pogba for France: ‘It was a wonderful tournament for him’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today

Alexi Lalas, Guus Hiddink, Kelly Smith, and Rob Stone discuss France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Final. Paul Pogba scored the game winning goal for France, leading them to their second ever FIFA World Cup™ title after winning their first in 1998.

