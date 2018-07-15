Watch France’s players toss Didier Deschamps skyward, do the Viking Clap after their FIFA World Cup™ win

Didier Deschamps becomes the third person ever to win a FIFA World Cup™ as a player and manager, and his France squad celebrated appropriately.

COMMENTATOR: Didier Deschamps knows this feeling.

20 years ago, he was celebrating as captain. Today, he does it as manager.

And Iceland long has since left us, but the Viking Clap lives on.

