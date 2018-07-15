Watch France’s players toss Didier Deschamps skyward, do the Viking Clap after their FIFA World Cup™ win
Didier Deschamps becomes the third person ever to win a FIFA World Cup™ as a player and manager, and his France squad celebrated appropriately.
COMMENTATOR: Didier Deschamps knows this feeling.
[PLAYERS SHOUTING]
20 years ago, he was celebrating as captain. Today, he does it as manager.
[PLAYERS CLAPPING]
And Iceland long has since left us, but the Viking Clap lives on.
