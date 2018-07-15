Paul Pogba: ‘I want to repeat this for all the kids in the streets’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Live
Paul Pogba discusses the impact that the France national team of 1998 had on him when he was a child, and how he hopes to bring that same joy back to France.
