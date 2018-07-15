NARRATOR: There are places on Earth whose power cannot be explained, whose energy flows from depths beyond history. Local shamans say this lake was formed when the earth split open revealing a pillar of flames reaching to the sky, quenched only by deepest flood waters. This gave the lake its name, Standing Fire, or Baikal.

SERGEY GORDEEV: Lake Baikal's sheer dimensions are astounding. It is the deepest lake on Earth with a depth of over one mile. It is the world's largest, containing one fifth of all fresh water on Earth, and is the world's oldest. It has been here for 25 million years.

NARRATOR: But numbers don't explain its mystery.

[DRUMMING AND CHANTING]

For thousands of years, indigenous people have worshiped the spirits of nature here at Shaman Rock.

Lake Baikal is also home to over 2,500 species, 80% of which can only be found here, but recently, the threat of overfishing and pollution have put this unique ecosystem at risk.

- Protecting Lake Baikal has been a global endeavor since 1996 when it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In recent years, the Russian government has stepped up its efforts to preserve this treasure that belongs not just to this country, but to the entire world.