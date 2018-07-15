ANNOUNCER 1: --and then at one point, when they had a counter on and there were people that ran on the field to stop it.

And for Kylian Mbappé now. Mbappé!

[CROWD SWELLS]

[MUSIC PLAYING IN BACKGROUND]

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, that's Lucas Hernández initially, just avoiding challenges. And he finds Mbappé in the middle of the field. And then this is a solo effort from Mbappé. Just watch. Creates a little bit of space. It comes back the other way.

Learn the name, know the face. This is your next global superstar right here, Kylian Mbappé, 19 years old. And he has scored in a World Cup final.

Vida doesn't get close enough defensively. Subasic gets blocked. Right now, you have to close him down. If you give a man of that quality that much space on the top of the box, then more often than not, it is in the back of the net. And it is unraveling fast for Croatia.