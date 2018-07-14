[MUSIC PLAYING] NARRATOR: We can learn much about this world from soccer. From a game that asks only for a ball, a surface, and a lot of heart. As with these kids, not far from the lush green pitch of Luzhniki Stadium, running and bumping on the back streets of Moscow. Look closely at these faces. Their smiling eyes, feel the laughter.

There are a tapestry of such playgrounds across Mother Russia, where dreams of playing for the beloved national [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH] are born.

[ANNOUNCERS SHOUTING]

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

For the first time in its history, Russia has stood among the final eight at a a FIFA World Cup.

[CHEERING]

Just a few penalties away from reaching their first semi-final, this journey marks a new day, a new era, one offering promise. Imagine which of these kids, inspired by the run of this Russian team, will step from the urban canvas and unleash beauty for the glory of his country.

From steel bars, steel nerves, and new dreams, playing the same game as their World Cup heroes.