Eden Hazard finishes Kevin De Bruyne’s nice assist to give Belgium a 2-0 win over England
What a goal! Eden Hazard breaks through the England defense to bury Belgium's second goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ 3rd-place game. Sponsored by adidas.
