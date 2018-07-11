[MUSIC PLAYING] JEREMY IRONS: I see you stand like greyhounds in the slips, straining upon the start. The game's afoot. Follow your spirit and upon this charge, cry God for Harry, England and St. George. Words from William Shakespeare, more than 400 years old. Words that echo the urgency, the wonder, the majesty of a new battle at hand. England, their valor already tested, mounting their latest charge, led by a new Harry, seeking a path to the brink of what has long seemed like an unattainable holy grail.

- The lions are roaring again.

- Born to be wild.

JEREMY IRONS: Croatia is the adversary on this day. Proud and formidable in their own right. But with all the youth of England on fire, this band of brothers head once more onto the pitch. Once more unto the breach, dear friends. Once more. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Semifinal, next on Fox.