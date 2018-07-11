- Give them the space and time to play this. And Walker, able to stab it up in the air. Trippier out doing by Perisic. Mandzukic got there and scores! Mario Mandzukic! Croatia take the lead in extra time of the Word Cup semi-final.

[CHEERING]

- And it's England getting caught on the second ball. Walker doesn't clear it, and they don't step out quickly enough. And it's the second ball that comes from nothing. Look at Mandzukic on the shoulder. He reacts first, and then it's an excellent finish. With the left foot, he hooks into the back post.

John Stones just switches off right now. Mandzukic drifts in off his shoulder, and then it's 2-1, Croatia. Perisic with the header, he just puts back in a dangerous area. And that's what you get when you have a poacher, like Mario Mandzukic that could seize the moment for Croatia.