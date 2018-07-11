Kieran Trippier buries a gorgeous early goal for England on a free kick
What a goal! Kieran Trippier buries the beautiful free kick to give England an early advantage over Croatia in the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Sponsored by adidas.
