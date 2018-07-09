RACHEL BONNETTA: The moment that made all of these Germany fans cry is number seven on our countdown of the most unexpected moments of the tournament, presented by Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" on Prime Video. South Korea, 2, Germany, 0, a day that will live in infamy for German football fans.

The defending champs entered the day looking like a real threat for the title. After yet another lackluster offensive performance, they went home and their fans were crying. This was the earliest exit in Germany's history at the FIFA World Cup. The curse of the champions strikes again.