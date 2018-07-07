Ian Wright on England: ‘We’ve continued to play the way we’ve wanted to’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today

Ian Wright, Kelly Smith, Alexi Lalas, and Rob Stone discuss England's 2-0 win over Sweden which puts England into the semi-finals for the first time since 1990. This eliminates Sweden in the quarterfinals after an impressive run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.

