Watch England’s players and fans react to advancing to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
It's a party in England, as the Three Lions advance to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ with a 2-0 win over Sweden. Watch Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, and the rest of England's fans and players react to the big win.
