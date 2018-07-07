Watch England’s players and fans react to advancing to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup™

It's a party in England, as the Three Lions advance to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ with a 2-0 win over Sweden. Watch Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, and the rest of England's fans and players react to the big win.

