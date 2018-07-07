ANNOUNCER 1: --in a Croatia national team jersey. Mandzukic now running and trying to get it back. The header on frame! A tying goal, Kramaric! It's as if he heard us! One end of the field to the other. Russia's lead evaporates. Game on here in Sochi.

ANNOUNCER 2: And the key man, right on cue. These were the gaps where he could find space. A late runner into the box. It comes out of nothing. Long ball from a goal kick. Flicked on, and look at the space in behind for Mandzukic. And how about the quality here, his patience? He's got his head up. He's got Rebic to the back post. Instead, just picks out a lovely little pass here with the left foot. Kramaric takes a good spot, and it's a clever finish. The timing is excellent, and he just knocks it down into the back post. Great header for Andrej Kramaric. His 10th international goal.

ANNOUNCER 1: Just about--