Cheryshev’s screamer from outside the box gets Russia on the board
What a goal! Denis Cheryshev's absolute beauty finds the back of the net to give Russia a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Sponsored by adidas.
ANNOUNCER 1: --semifinal. Dzyuba, back for Cheryshev. Modric right there. Cheryshev got it away! What a goal! What a moment for Denis Cheryshev! Russia takes the lead, out of absolutely nothing!
ANNOUNCER 2: What a screamer from Cheryshev. His fourth goal of the tournament, for a guy that started this tournament on the bench. Dzyuba just flips it in his path. One touch, and then oh, my goodness. He starts the play here. Good first touch. Accelerates. Great hold-up play. The timing of the run-- and it's his first touch that sets it up. The right foot across his body. Vida's going the other way. And then just watch how this bends back. Oh, that is beautiful. Nothing Subasic can do, except watch that ripple the back of the net.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices