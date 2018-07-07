ANNOUNCER 1: --semifinal. Dzyuba, back for Cheryshev. Modric right there. Cheryshev got it away! What a goal! What a moment for Denis Cheryshev! Russia takes the lead, out of absolutely nothing!

ANNOUNCER 2: What a screamer from Cheryshev. His fourth goal of the tournament, for a guy that started this tournament on the bench. Dzyuba just flips it in his path. One touch, and then oh, my goodness. He starts the play here. Good first touch. Accelerates. Great hold-up play. The timing of the run-- and it's his first touch that sets it up. The right foot across his body. Vida's going the other way. And then just watch how this bends back. Oh, that is beautiful. Nothing Subasic can do, except watch that ripple the back of the net.