ANNOUNCER 1: Trippier now. Lingard. Splendid ball. And Dele Alli!

[CHEERING]

2 for England!

[CHEERING]

Oh, are they going to reach out and grab that semifinal place? England well placed to do so. Dele Alli with the goal.

ANNOUNCER 2: Gareth Southgate had talked about getting him more involved with those runs out of midfield. Well, here he's just patient. He pulls off that back line. The timing is so good with that step in behind.

And how about this delivery by Lingard? First time just curls it into that back post. Wide open, fires that back across Olsen. And all he could do was try to make a reaction save. But the power is just too much. Right through the hands.

And giddy up.