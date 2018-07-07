Russia scores a stunning header late in extra time to force penalties vs. Croatia
What a goal! Russia pulls off a stunner with just minutes remaining in extra time to force penalties vs. Croatia. Sponsored by adidas.
JOHN STRONG: Dzagoev, he'll play it in.
Header up for a goal! Mario Fernandes! 2-0 in extra time!
STU HOLDEN: And it's Mario Fernandes producing the goods off-- guess what-- another set piece. Lovely little floated ball by Dzagoev. And the glancing header.
He's completely unmarked. All of Croatia's defenders just caught right now in zone. He runs into it. He attacks it!
And the slightest of touches! Nothing Subasic can do about this one.
