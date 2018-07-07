ANNOUNCER: --slow start as far as England are concerned. Young, with this one. England takes the lead. Harry Maguire!

[CHEERING]

The Three Lions are roaring again. And you've guessed it. Another set piece goal.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: And Harry Maguire has been so dominant in the air in this World Cup. And there he is, pressure draped all over. And the ball rifled in by Ashley Young. And he just simply beats his player to it.

Over his back, up Forsberg, back where it came from. Down to the ground, where Olsen can't get anything on it. That is a beautiful finish for a man that has been so dominant in the air.