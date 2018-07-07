JOHN: --for Croatia, Modric in. Header, took a redirection, it's in the back of the net! Croatia scored! Vida celebrating, whether his last touch or not. Croatia takes the lead in extra time!

[CHEERING, MUSIC PLAYING]

Akinfeev wanted to get on the end of the cross. Kutepov, whether he was playing safe or didn't hear the shouts, steered it out for a corner. Croatia converts.

ANNOUNCER 1: And just how cruel this game could be, John. A missed chance for Russia down the other end. And then straight away, Croatia drive. They win a corner kick. And it's another set piece in this tournament. Vida does well. He heads it down into a dangerous area. And it's Corluka who's in the middle, who just challenges for it, doesn't get a touch on it.

Akinfeev can't react at this point because he has to wait and see if there's going to be any touch. It's a great header, just gets anything on it. And then just watch in agony as that one finds the side netting.

And what a time for a goal for Croatia. He's going to be pick up a yellow card, but he doesn't care.