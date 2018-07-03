Fox Sports’ Call of the Day: England beats Colombia 4-3 on penalty kicks

Video Details

Derek Rae & Aly Wagner are on the call for England's win over Colombia

[MUSIC PLAYING] DEREK RAE: Eric Dier with a chance to banish the specter of shootout misery for England. He's ready how. Dier. Can he make it count? Yes! England's penalty shootout jinx is over. England win 4-3 on penalties.

