- It's an obvious but necessary saying in sports, it's not how you start but how you finish that matters.

- We've seen a few dramatic endings already in this World Cup. Are we in store for one here?

- There is drama for you.

- Already the 2018 FIFA World Cup has outdone itself when it comes to dramatic finishes. There was Spain's late equalizer that won them group B.

- Spain stop its time.

- I've got to sit down.

- What a roller coaster.

- Argentina faced early exit from Russia until Marcos Rojos' right foot saved the day.

- It doesn't get any better than that.

- And Germany got new life with Toni Kroos' stoppage time stunner.

- Don't count them out yet. Relief for Germany.

- But the end of one match isn't always the end of the story. Russia and Croatia both needed penalties to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals.

- Tremendous goal keeping we are seeing in this round of penalties.

- And did you see Belgium dodge a huge upset.

- You really have to credit Belgium for not giving up in this one.

- The fans have been treated to 31 goals scored after the 80th minute including 18 in stoppage time. And for the first time since 1986 two matches decided by penalties on the same day.

- Are you kidding me with this finish? And we ain't finished yet.