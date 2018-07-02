Japan scores a quick second goal on a laser to go up 2-0 on Belgium
What a goal!
ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] on the ball, left it off, shot taken, second goal for Japan!
[CHEERING]
Inui, 2-0.
[CHEERING]
Well, it's becoming more thinkable now, JP, as Inui gets a ball at the top of the box. Kagawa with a few moves here. The back heel, and don't even think about it. Have a go, my friend. There isn't even a half a rotation on that one, as you see him bury it. Nothing Courtois can do that put Japan up 2-0. Look at that strike. Oh, my! Japan!
