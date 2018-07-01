NARRATOR: Don't get me wrong. I love my work. But shooting for three straight weeks without a break, that was tough. So when I heard that I finally get a day off, I did what every Russian does. I went straight to Sochi. And I asked my friend Vera to join me.

- Sergei.

NARRATOR: When in Sochi, you go to the beach. It's the top family vacation destination for Russians-- gorgeous mountains, check; tropical climate, check; and, of course, the Black Sea. Just don't go looking for sand because the beaches here are all pebble.

Where there are mountains, there are mountain rivers. And where there are mountain rivers, there are canyons. And if you're the adventurous type, canyoning in Sochi is the thing for you. Just getting there is already a workout. And if you haven't had enough, just jump.

Going to the waters in Sochi has been a thing since the middle of the 19th century when they discovered the healing powers of the local mineral springs. The mineral water is pumped from deep within the earth. It's healing power comes from sulfur. It makes blood rush to the surface of the skin, increasing circulation.

If the smell of sulfur is not enough for you, try the mud. It's hot. It's gooey. And the, aroma, well, you really have to experience it for yourself. Our vacation day in Sochi flew by way too fast. Well, at least I got one last sunset before I had to go back to work.