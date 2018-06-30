Meet the Australian architect behind two of Russia’s stadiums | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
Australian architect Damon Lavelle designed Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia and helped design Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia as well. Lavelle describes the inspiration behind both stadiums and how they came to host matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.
