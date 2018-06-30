Fans get players’ haircuts at Russian barbershop | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Located in Moscow, Russia, Boy Cut barbershop let's fans get their haircut like famous soccer players. Requests include the hair styles of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Antoine Griezmann.
