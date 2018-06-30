- When you look at by this stage, Argentina-- they couldn't get close enough. And that was-- all that was poor play in Argentina. Even the defender with Griezmann-- Griezmann's come off, he could see that Griezmann was going to come off, you might as well hold up because you're not going to be able to win that ball.

So once Griezmann then touches-- you've actually taken out nine players with two passes. And that's what Argentina were. We talked about it at the start-- the legs, the old legs, and France with their power. It was always going to be a problem for them.

- Messi is going to go down as one of the greatest to ever play this game. We all love watching him. But how much at fault was he for what transpired here in Russia for Argentina?

- Well, this is a player that we know can change the game single-handedly. Now, look, we're not in there. We're only getting dribs and drabs that are flowing out. Ultimately, if he took matters into his own hands, I can appreciate it and respect it.

But if you're going to do that because you believe that's the right thing to do, OK, in essence, that is leadership. But come on, OK? There are plenty of leaders. When you look at Fernando Santos for Portugal, we all know that Portugal is about Cristiano Ronaldo. And he is leading. And, certainly, he is incorporated into what happens.

But there is a level of respect for the coach that they have by every single player on the field that was not evident from this Argentinian team. So, look, if you're taking it into your own hands, then you accept the responsibility. That's why I say that Messi got outplayed and he got outcoached today.

- I just feel that he's got help around him in Aguero and even Higuain-- he didn't have a great tournament for me, we've seen him miss big chances. But I think he needed help today and Aguero should have been playing.

- So Messi-- his fourth World Cup comes crashing to a close here in the round of 16. If he does leave the international scene, here's his final number-- six goals across four World Cups. But, remember the big one-- none of those came in a knockout stage game.