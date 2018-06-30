Watch how Messi, Mbappé and their squads reacted to France eliminating Argentina from the FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
France advances to the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ with a decisive win over Lionel Messi and Argentina, thanks in large part to a beautiful run and two goals from 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé.
[WHISTLE] [CROWD CHEERING AND CHANTING]
[SPEAKING FRENCH]
