France converts the penalty for an early 1-0 lead over Argentina
Video Details
What a goal on the PK! Sponsored by adidas.
[WHISTLE] JP: On that whistle, Griezmann ready to strike. Griezmann-- goal! France leads!
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: Well, Griezmann's going to be the man on the scoresheet here, JP. But give the assist to that man, Kylian Mbappe. This goal was all him. All Griezmann needed to do was slot it into the net here as Armani goes one way, Griezmann goes the other.
