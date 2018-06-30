Verizon Home Turf: Argentina
Video Details
“While growing up, futbol was a vital part of our life. Passing on Argentinian #WorldCup traditions and culture to every member of the family and connecting them to La Albiceleste is important to keep the passion alive. Check out Home Turf: Familia, Futból Y La Alalbiceleste Brought to you by Verizon #sponsored
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices