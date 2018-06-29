2-straight minutes of J.P. Navarro calling goals

Video Details

Missing the FIFA World Cup today? Here's 2-straight minutes of J.P. Navarro's goal calls

JP NAVARRO: (LOUDLY) Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll!

Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll!

Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll! Mm, goooaaalll!

More Videos »