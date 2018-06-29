FIFA World Cup 2018™ Fair Play Rule explained
Fernando Fiore, Kate Abdo, Guus Hidink and Tony Meola discuss the Fifa World Cup 2018™ Fair Play Rule after Senegal was the first ever casualty
- Colombia and Japan through in the round of 16. That's after Senegal became the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated due to FIFA fair play points. Here's a look at how the points are determined. This is how it all pans out.
It's the first time it's ever happened to a team, that they go out in this way. And it has to be a really bitter way to go out of the tournament. Isn't it, Tony?
- Yeah, I don't like it, I'll be honest. I think somewhere down the road, it plays a part in this. But with all of this technology.
- Only a yellow?
- Only a yellow?
- The yellow was the key figure for this particular go home for Senegal.
- I look at this and it's not like there's a team that had 15 yellow cards and one had four. It was six and four.
- Fernando, this is your personal interpretation. So is the yellow is kind of personal interpretation.
- I don't think this is a good way to make a decision at the end of two teams that they gave everything equal.
- Well, what do we think is a good way of doing it?
- Well, we've got technology. We've got corner kicks we track. We've got possession, shots on goal, how much guys run, how much they-- we've got all of these things that they tell me OK, this team attacked a little bit more, this team did-- they went for it. And we're talking about yellow cards.
And if you have a referee, coach, that is, all of a sudden, the first five minutes, he's going to give out yellow cards just to make a statement.
- Penalties? What about penalties?
- Penalties might be one. But oftentimes, you don't get one in the World Cup, right?
- I think you do the penalties to get them together, no.
- No, what if we make them go to a penalty shootout? I like the idea of that.
- They're in a different city.
- They have to get them back.
- That's why we have you here, see?
- No, no. I mean we can do that. We can bring them all to Moscow and then having to shoot penalties. But I think that I agree with Tony that they have so many statistics now that they can be objective. Listen, you attack more, you get more corner kicks, then you are allowed.
- Attack more is also interpretation.
- Right, with the cards that's interpretation.
- If you have the corner kicks, if you have the shots on target, then you have this figures.
- But we can count those, right?
- Not due to interpretation.
- Well the thing is that I guess I have to get a red card for FIFA. No, for FIFA, I rather don't do red cards, just in case. I want to be here until the end of the tournament.
- We protect you. They don't touch you.
- No. No. Let me keep it away.
