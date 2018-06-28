Alexi Lalas, Martin O’Neill discuss England, Belgium, and FIFA Fair Play Points | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today

Video Details

Alexi Lalas, Martin O'Neill, Kelly Smith and Rob Stone discuss Belgium's 1-0 win over England which makes Belgium the winners of Group G. Belgium will now face Japan in the round of 16 and England will take on Group H winners Colombia. They also discuss Senegal's elimination due to the FIFA Fair Play Points tiebreaker.

More Videos »