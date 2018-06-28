The Reinvention of Lada | National Geographic in Russia
National Geographic takes you behind Lada’s modern day reinvention.
[MUSIC PLAYING] SERGEY GORDEEV: When I was nine years old, my father brought home a brand new LADA Zhiguli. He loved that car. And riding in it with him felt like being on top of the world. The other thing I remember about it-- he spent all of his spare time fixing it.
In the Soviet Union, cars like LADA were built with two priorities in mind-- durability and cost. They were also underpowered, had poor fuel economy, and frankly, they weren't winning any beauty contests. But recently, things have changed. LADA is on a quest to reinvent itself so they brought in Steve Mattin of Volvo and Mercedes-Benz to lead LADA into the future.
STEVE MATTIN: It was a bit of a shock. It's like being--
SERGEY GORDEEV: What shocked you?
- Dropped in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and told swim to the nearest shore. We looked at Russian DNA. We looked at a lot of heritage. And the conclusion that I came is we needed an individual look-- exciting, emotional, world class in its design that not only LADA customers but anyone can be proud of.
- Would you say that this is the first car that Russians actually want to own that's made in Russia?
- I'm just as proud of the cars here as the cars that I worked on at Mercedes-Benz or Volvo. And I think that's saying something.
SERGEY GORDEEV: This sounded almost too good to be true. So I decided to check it out for myself.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
I still remember how happy my dad was when we bought our first LADA. Although he is no longer with us today, I can only imagine how happy and thrilled he'd be to get his hands on this one.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices