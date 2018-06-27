- Going at the moment. Good run in here by Paulinho.

- Ball played in and a flag. Brazil's on.

[CHEERING]

- Paulinho came through.

- KP, I saw that run early in the mid-field. We talked about it a few minutes ago, as the connection wasn't perfect then. It is now. It was Coutinho here. Here you see the run at the top of your screen in between two defenders. And unlike last night with Messi, who needed a touch or two to set it up, Paulinho pokes it over Stokjovic into the back of the net. Good coordination. And that's how fast it can happen when you play Brazil.

[CHEERING]

- His first career World Cup goal, 13th career international goal.