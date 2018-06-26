Nigeria scores a second-half equalizer on a penalty vs. Argentina
What a goal!
ANNOUNCER: Armani will face his first test. They do not have a shot on target in the whole first half. Moses is ready versus Armani. It's tied! That was easy for Moses.
[CHEERING]
Game on, now.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Nigeria needed some type of break. They didn't have much build up. This all started with the corner kick.
