Nigeria scores a second-half equalizer on a penalty vs. Argentina

ANNOUNCER: Armani will face his first test. They do not have a shot on target in the whole first half. Moses is ready versus Armani. It's tied! That was easy for Moses.

Game on, now.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Nigeria needed some type of break. They didn't have much build up. This all started with the corner kick.

