ANNOUNCER 1: Slowed down. Then [INAUDIBLE] ball! Messi brings it down. In the box. Messi! Goal! Argentina leads!

[CROWD ROARS]

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, there's reason to believe Diego Maradona. As Lionel Messi, just when you needed him, found a way to unlock this defense on an outstanding ball by [INAUDIBLE]. Look at the touch. Look at the weight of the pass. Messi puts it in his path and buries it to the far post. What a great touch, setup, and shot by Lionel Messi to put Argentina up 1-0.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, all of our studio analysts, we've been in agreement that he needed to step up, have a big game, but also that Argentina needed to score first, get some confidence going. Maradona is off. The bench was off. The stadium is alive.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, there's no doubt Messi's going to get credit for this one.