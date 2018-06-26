Watch Lionel Messi score the 100th goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
What a goal for Messi! Sponsored by adidas.
ANNOUNCER 1: Slowed down. Then [INAUDIBLE] ball! Messi brings it down. In the box. Messi! Goal! Argentina leads!
[CROWD ROARS]
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, there's reason to believe Diego Maradona. As Lionel Messi, just when you needed him, found a way to unlock this defense on an outstanding ball by [INAUDIBLE]. Look at the touch. Look at the weight of the pass. Messi puts it in his path and buries it to the far post. What a great touch, setup, and shot by Lionel Messi to put Argentina up 1-0.
ANNOUNCER 1: Well, all of our studio analysts, we've been in agreement that he needed to step up, have a big game, but also that Argentina needed to score first, get some confidence going. Maradona is off. The bench was off. The stadium is alive.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, there's no doubt Messi's going to get credit for this one.
