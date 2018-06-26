Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer bids an emotional farewell to FIFA World Cup
An emotional moment for the 38-year-old Tim Cahill, who was likely playing in his final FIFA World Cup. Cahill is the all-time leading goalscorer for Australia in international play and at the World Cup. Sponsored by adidas.
ROB STONE: In 2023, we might be there for the Women's World Cup. Tim Cahill finally getting on the field, here. What he has meant to that Australian program is beyond words.
MALE COMMENTATOR: Last walk here probably.
FEMALE COMMENTATOR: It's pleasing to see that he got on the pitch because in the first two games, he obviously got game time. He couldn't make it happen, today. But he's been a legend in the game for Australia and in England in the Premier League.
He's just a fantastic leader. Great goal scorer and a great ambassador for the Australian football team.
ROB STONE: Fantastic pro in the United States.
