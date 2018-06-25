- Croatia to run away with group D against Iceland-- here's how. This match preview is powered by Slack. I think it's fair to say that Croatia have proven a lot of people wrong in this tournament. For years now they've been the underdog going into major competitions. But finally they are turning it on. When you can afford to put a Champions League winner on the bench like Kovacic and a Bundes leader goalscorer like Kramaric, you've got a squad in depth, right?

I think now we will start to see some players taking a rest for Croatia on match day three. I expect Croatia to make changes. I fully expect to see Kramaric in the starting lineup. I definitely want to see Kovacic start, because he deserves his opportunity at the World Cup. Jedvaj is another possibility. The youngster, who applies his trade in the Bundesliga, is a real star. Iceland looked tired on match day two. I don't see them having any hope in match day three to get anything from this game, regardless of who starts for Croatia. 3 to 1 to the Croats.