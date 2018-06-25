Clarence Seedorf on Uruguay: ‘The most important thing for them is that their strikers are on shot’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today

Video Details

Clarence Seedorf, Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith, and Rob Stone discuss Uruguay's commanding 3-0 win over Russia behind goals from Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and an own goal. With this win Uruguay top Group A and will face the runner-up of Group B, while Russia will wait for the winner of Group B.

More Videos »