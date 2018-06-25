[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Competitive, friend, foe.

NARRATOR: A ruthless finisher and ferocious competitor, Diego Costa is thriving as the focal point of Spain's attack. Four years after going goalless in La Roja's disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign, the Atletico Madrid striker has scored three goals in his first two games in Russia much to the delight of his teammates.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

INTERPRETER: Diego, as you can all see on the pitch, is very competitive. He has a very aggressive way of playing though always inside the rules of the game and a winning character. But it's also true that off the pitch he's naughty and funny-- a very good teammate.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

INTERPRETER: He's in great form. Scored three goals. He helps the team a lot and we are very happy with him. Off the pitch he is a top player, he's a good laugh and it's a pleasure to have him with us.

NARRATOR: Looking to inspire Spain's victory over Morocco, Costa will hope to add to his impressive record of nine goals in his last nine starts for his country. After a difficult start to his international career Spain appeared to have settled on a system that gets the best out of their main man up front.

RODRIGO: [SPEAKING SPANISH]

INTERPRETER: I think there's been an adaptation on both parts. I think people have understood Diego's game. Diego sometimes needs the game to be more direct. And I think he's also going to be more patient, to wait for his moment. Diego is in amazing form and I'm happy for him, because his well-being is also our well-being.

NARRATOR: With the revitalized Diego Costa leading the line, will the 2010 champions be back on the road to World Cup warrior?