- Yekaterinburg has long been considered the rock capitol of Russia. Its creative roots go back to World War II. In the wake of advancing enemy forces, many of the top artists and musicians from Moscow and St. Petersburg were evacuated here for safety. Their children laid the foundation for the rock movement.

- If anybody can talk about the rock scene in Yekaterinburg, it's Alexander Pantykin, officially nicknamed the Grandpa of Russian rock.

- And that's the story of this city, the city whose soul is rock.

