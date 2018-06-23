Alexi Lalas on Belgium’s win: ‘I’m all about this Belgium team right now’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
- belgium
- Belgium
- Eden Hazard
- English Premier League
- FIFA World Cup
- Liga MX
- Moisés Muñoz
- Romelu Lukaku
- soccer
- tunisia
- Tunisia
-
Alexi Lalas, Clarence Seedorf, Moisés Muñoz, and Rob Stone discuss Belgium's 5-2 thrashing of Tunisia, on the back of braces from Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices