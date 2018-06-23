Alexi Lalas on Neymar’s tearful victory: ‘What have you really done?’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
Video Details
Neymar’s tearful breakdown following Brazil’s victory over Costa Rica left Alexi Lalas 'scratching his head.'
