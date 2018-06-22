Alexi Lalas on how Nigeria’s win leaves Group D wide open | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Alexi Lalas, Moisés Muñoz, Clarence Seedorf, and Rob Stone discuss Nigeria's 2-0 against Iceland, which moves Nigeria to second in Group D, and gives Argentina a life-line on the final day of group play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices