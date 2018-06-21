Alexi Lalas and Guus Hiddink react to Denmark and Australia’s draw | FIFA World Cup™ Today
Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith, Guus Hiddink, and Rob Stone discuss the 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia, Christian Eriksen's leadership for Denmark, and Australia staying alive in group C.
